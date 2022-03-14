CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – During Monday’s press briefing, Gov. Justice was joined by West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Bill Crane to announce the WV National Guard has officially finished its mission of providing additional staffing support across West Virginia hospitals.

“We’ve drawn down our support in the hospitals. We really appreciate all that the hospitals did to welcome us into their facilities and give us an opportunity to see what they’ve had to do for the past two years.” National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Bill Crane

Additionally, Maj. Gen. Crane went on to say that members of the WVNG are now coming off their orders to support the state pandemic response.

“We’re hosting a job fair for soldiers and airmen, starting tomorrow and the next day, to help them navigate the process of coming off orders and, if they don’t have employment to go back to, to make sure they have an opportunity somewhere,” Maj. Gen. Crane said. “I just can’t thank the Governor and the entire pandemic leadership team for all of the support we’ve received during this COVID response. This week marked the two-year anniversary of the Governor activating us to provide support to the State of West Virginia in response to the pandemic – making this the longest continuous activation of the National Guard in the state’s history. At the height of our mission, we had about 700 service members providing support to the state. Again, Governor, we thank you for all the support you’ve provided.” National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Bill Crane