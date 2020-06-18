National Guard offering debris pickup to Minden, Fayette County flood victims

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — Help is on the way for anyone cleaning up their homes from this past weekend.

According to The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, the National Guard is offering debris pick up for flood victims on Friday, June 19, 2020. Debris must be placed at the curb or roadside in order to be picked up.

The Guard is arriving in Fayette County on Thursday and will be briefed on the situation. They will be in area for several days.

Guardsmen are urging homeowners to not block any roadways. They will start in Minden and then work outward to other affected areas.