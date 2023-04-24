CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is partnering across the country to celebrate and recognize National Infant Immunization Week from April 24, 2023, to April 30, 2023.

This annual observance shows the importance of protecting young children from preventable diseases that can be treated with a vaccine. This year’s goal is to make sure families stay on track for their children’s doctor visits and routine vaccinations.

Governor Jim Justice also this week as National Infant Immunization Week in the Mountain State.

“Wellness checkups and vaccination help keep children healthy. National Infant Immunization Week reminds parents and guardians that they can combat life-threatening diseases with the safe and proven protection of vaccines,” said Dr. Matt Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

There are 14 vaccine preventable diseases that children can be protected from before the age of two:

Diphtheria

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Influenza

Measles

Rotavirus

Haemophilus Influenzae type B

Tetanus (Lockjaw)

Mumps

Pertussis (Whooping Cough)

Pneumococcal Disease

Polio

Rubella (German Measles)

Varicella (Chickenpox).

The West Virginia Vaccines for Children program provides vaccines at no cost to children up to 19 years old, who do not have insurance or cannot afford it. VFC coverage includes the seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as well as age-appropriate boosters, HPV and vaccines required.

For more information, contact the West Virginia Division of Immunization Services at 304-558-2188. You can also find immunization information and vaccine schedules at https://oeps.wv.gov/immunizations.