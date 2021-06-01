National insurance company bringing jobs to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As COVID-19 slowly retreats and the world is opening back up, many are looking for work or in need of a job.



Tranzact is a nationally recognized health insurance firm in Beckley. It is now looking to add to that firm by hiring 100 licensed insurance agents.

Vice President of Licensing and Contracting, Harless Stover, said with a competitive salary, growth potential, and new trendy office space, Tranzact is a great place for someone to start their career.

“Really, really good job for this area. I’m born and raised in this area, and I’m excited to be able to bring these type of positions here. It will really elevate a lot of people,” said Stover.



Stover said if you are interested in insurance sales, but do not have a license to practice, that can all be taken care of. He said Tranzact will put an applicant through the training and get them ready to pass the state exam.

You can learn more here, https://www.tranzact.net/.