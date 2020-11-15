National Pole Bending Association host annual pole and barrel race

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — People saddled up their horses and hit the dirt for a racing event in Greenbrier County. The National Pole Bending Association hosted their annual pole and barrel racing at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.

Competitors were not competing against each other, but instead racing to try to beat the time on the clock. Both young and old came out to showcase their skills.

Kevin Hoke, the announcer of the race, said they have seen a lot of excellent riders that came out to the race.

“They’ve done a great job, we’ve seen excellent, excellent riders show up here,” Hoke said.

For some, this was their very first race.



“I am doing it for the first time ever and I love it. I am having a wonderful time so far,” Rider Benetta Sams stated.



This is their last race for the season. However, they will be racing again next year.