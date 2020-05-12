National Prevention week goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The COVID-19 Pandemic is not stopping community leaders from observing National Prevention Week.

National Prevention Week is a time meant for people to stand up against the use of illegal drugs, and stress the importance of mental health.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett and several community organizations observe the week annually; however, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing them to share information differently this year.

“Normally, during National Prevention Week we would be in the schools talking to kids a lot,” Puckett recalled. “Now it’s sort of going back to a virtual format.”

Children and their families can follow along all week on social media accounts, like the Community Connections Facebook page. Puckett said each day focuses on a different theme.

“One day we’ll focus on drug use, another day on vaping and tobacco use, another on suicide and mental health,” Puckett added.

They are even shining a light on how drug use can coincide with COVID-19.

“The coronavirus attacks people with low immune deficiencies, people that have bad health, things that we address during prevention week,” Puckett stressed.

Organization leaders in Mercer County are not the only ones sharing online resources and observing National prevention Week.

“We work a lot with community coalitions,” Puckett said. “So whether or not you’re in a community here in Mercer County, which is The Healthy Prevention Coalition, but you’ve got Raleigh County, Nicholas County, Fayette County.”

All investing in their communities and investing in prevention.

For even more information on National Prevention Week, visit the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Service Administration website.