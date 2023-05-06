BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Small businesses across the country rely on their community for success. That is no different for the small businesses in Southern West Virginia.

National Small Business Week, which took place from Sunday, April 30 to Saturday, May 6, 2023, has come to an end.

According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, there are more than 150,000 active and registered small businesses in the Mountain State. One of them being Indie Sparrow Boutique in Beckley.

“Small businesses literally depend on everyone in the community. Thankfully there is the opportunity now to do things online, but the heart of a small business is your community and your neighbors your friends, word of mouth that is just so important,” Owner, Dana Shammaa said.

For businesses like Olivia’s Handcrafted Goods and Country Confections & Crafts, who do not have storefronts, craft and vendor fairs are particularly important for them to survive and make their living.

“It costs a lot to do this. You buy all of the stuff to make everything and do everything, you have your transportation, you know it costs a lot. So, it is really important for people to come out and support the small businesses,” Donna Linkous, Owner, Country Confections & Crafts said.

Olivia Epling, the Creator of Olivia’s Handcrafted Goods, said the personal connections you make as a small business owner are something you would not find working for a corporation.

“It’s important that you reach out and build a relationship with the people and sometimes you learn a lot about the people who are looking at your product,” said Epling.

Epling added it is important to remember when you make a purchase while shopping local, you are supporting the lifelong dream of somebody right in your local community.

“You help that persons dream to come true. So, each time someone makes a purchase, that is a win for that business and that person,” Epling said.

Even though National Small Business Week has come to an end, it does not mean you should stop shopping local.

“Top of mind, that is what every small business needs, is top of mind,” Shammaa said. “Again, word of mouth, a simple share on Facebook and now with the national recognition it can only go up from here.”