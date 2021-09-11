National vendors make appearance at ‘Adventure On! Freedom Festival’

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Dozens of vendors were at the Adventure on Freedom Festival on Saturday, September 11th, including some big names like Yamaha and Rural King.

Another one we all know of, Dick’s Sporting Goods. The chain set up a tent, catering to all the outdoor activities Wild and Wonderful West Virginia offers.

Brent DiGiacomo is the Community Marketing Manager for Dick’s Sporting Goods. He said getting this exposure at the Summit Bechtel Reserve is not only great for the franchise, but also the public, which gets to see another side of the well-known store.

“We’ve always worked really well with the Summit, with many of their staff coming into our stores. And just really wanted to build that partnership with them. Kind of have the opportunity for us to come out onto their reserve here and experience this, which the Boy Scouts get to experience, so it’s fun, as the general public, to have that experience,” DiGiacomo said.



DiGiacomo said Dick’s is even offering some lucky people an opportunity to test out and win some new model kayaks, as well as a whole slew of free prizes and gifts.