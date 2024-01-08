BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A nationally recognized history and civics teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School said West Virginia educators want state lawmakers to protect academic freedom in state classrooms.

John Quesenberry, who is recognized by the Bill of Rights Institute as National Civic Teachers of the Year, said on Monday, January 8, 2023, that democracy is at stake when American students are not fully educated on all aspects of the country’s history and when they are not given differing viewpoints for consideration.

Quesenberry urged lawmakers to incorporate safeguards for academic freedom and integrity during the upcoming legislative session, which begins Wednesday, January 10, 2023.

“There’s a whole lot of, inserting political agendas into the classroom, or restricting being able to provide information to students, teaching them how to think critically and then giving them the freedom to make those decisions for themselves,” said Quesenberry. “I don’t think you can really have an adequate education if you just say, ‘We’re not going to teach this’ or ‘we’re not going to teach that.”

“It does a tremendous danger to our society,” added Quesenberry. “Our founders, that was part it, to have a republic you have to have an educated citizenry, and there has to be civic engagement. And you can’t make decisions regarding the problems of the world if you only have part of the information.

“George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were both good at…having advisors tell them every possible perspective, and then they would use their judgment to make the best decision,” Quesenberry said.

In 2022, state lawmakers introduced a bill which sought to fire teachers who referenced “divisive concepts” related to sex, race and privilege.

Quensenberry also said it seems state residents and lawmakers are resigned to the fact that many young, educated West Virginians leave the state after graduation.

“We’ve also got to retain our best and brightest instead of just giving them away to other states,” he said. “We’ve got to fight for those students to stay here and work