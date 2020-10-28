Nation’s first Quit Vaping Barn painted in Mercer County

LERONA, WV (WVNS ) — A big red barn with a strong message sits on the side of Route 20 in Mercer County. This barn is one of many barns that are located around the state displaying similar messages on different issues.

Executive Director of Community Connections Greg Puckett said this is the nation’s first ‘Quit Vaping’ barn.

“This is the first, nation’s first quit vaping barn. We’ve seen a lot of the vaping issues happen with our young people and we’ve been doing these barns traditionally for a number of years,” Puckett stated.

With Concord University being down the road, Puckett believed the barn was a great way to connect with young people.

“Nearby is Concord University. There is a lot of vaping on campus, there is a lot of vaping with young people. We thought this is a great opportunity, too, because it is a culturally significant way of telling the story of a barn to get the information out to the public,” Puckett continued.

Historically, barns were used for production of tobacco, but now that idea is going up in smoke. The goal for this barn is to spread a message of prevention. Puckett hopes this barns will help people stop vaping.

“Quit smoking or perhaps to not chose to do a product at all, that is the overall message,” Puckett said.

A strong message for everyone to see. If you are interesting in quitting vaping, call the tip line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.