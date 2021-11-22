Nationwide Christmas tree shortage hits WV

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — You may not want to wait around too long if you plan to buy a Christmas tree this year.

A number of factors have combined to cause a nationwide Christmas tree shortage leading up to the holidays this year. As with many shortages affecting consumers this year, supply chain problems are one of the leading causes. However, as more people than usual stayed home for Christmas last year due to COVID, demand was so high last year that there are not enough fully grown trees left to go around this year.

Tom Okes, President-Elect of the Beaver, WV Lions Club, said finding trees for the club’s annual Christmas tree sale was a painstaking process that took months this year.

“We have tried states around us, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia,” said Okes. “Finally about three weeks ago we found trees near Spanishburg, West Virginia.”

Although the Lions Club hasn’t adjusted their prices, the shortage of trees and high demand has caused stores all across the country to raise the prices of both real and artificial trees.

Proceeds from the Lions Club’s Christmas tree sale will go toward helping to set up eye exams and buying glasses for children and seniors who cannot afford them. The Lions Club’s sale opens after Thanksgiving, and will take place in the parking lot of the Beaver, WV Kroger on Route 19.