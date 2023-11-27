Soccer frenzy has taken over the Mountain State and Mountaineer Nation.

Tickets for this Saturday’s NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament quarterfinal match between No. 5 West Virginia and Loyola Marymount went on sale at 10 a.m. ET this morning. Five hours later, the game is already sold out.

West Virginia announced the game as a sell-out Monday afternoon.

WVU students can get into the match with a valid WVU student ID. Those spots will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The gates at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium will open at 1 p.m. ahead of a 2 p.m. opening kick.

The WVU men’s soccer team has already seen record attendance numbers this year, and another big crowd is expected on Saturday for the last home match of the season. It’s the first time the WVU men have ever hosted the NCAA Quarterfinals.

If West Virginia wins, it will advance to the College Cup for the first time in program history. The College Cup is being held in Louisville from Dec. 8-11.