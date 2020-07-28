Nearly $3 Million is coming to WV regional airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — More than $273 million in federal funding is coming to airports across the country. Of that, $2,948,456 will be split by airports in West Virginia. The money will be used to increase safety and infrastructure.

“This $273 million federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Here is the breakdown of funding for West Virginia’s airports: