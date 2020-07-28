Nearly $3 Million is coming to WV regional airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — More than $273 million in federal funding is coming to airports across the country. Of that, $2,948,456 will be split by airports in West Virginia. The money will be used to increase safety and infrastructure.

“This $273 million federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Here is the breakdown of funding for West Virginia’s airports:

CityAirportDescription of WorkGrant Amount
BeckleyRaleigh County MemorialSeal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement  Joints,Seal Taxiway Pavement  Surface/Pavement Joints$368,421
BluefieldMercer CountyExpand Apron$563,981 
ClarksburgNorth Central West VirginiaRehabilitate Taxiway Lighting$1,000,000
LoganLogan CountyReconstruct Perimeter Fencing not  Required by 49 CFR 1542,Seal Runway  Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints,Seal  Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement  Joints$227,154
ParkersburgMid-Ohio Valley RegionalImprove/Modify/Rehabilitate Terminal  Building$562,233
RavenswoodJackson CountyConstruct Terminal Building$60,000
WilliamsonAppalachian RegionalConstruct or Improve Fuel Farm$166,667 

