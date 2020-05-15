Nearly 6K West Virginians file for unemployment aid

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Almost 6,000 West Virginians applied for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pummel the state’s economy.

Federal records released Thursday tallied the state’s jobless claims. Republican Gov. Jim Justice is pushing forward with a plan to lift virus restrictions on businesses in a desperate bid to restart the economy. State officials have said they have already processed more than 164,000 unemployment claims since mid-March.

Nationwide, nearly 3 million laid-off workers filed for jobless aid last week, pushing the total number of claims since the outbreak began to around 36 million.