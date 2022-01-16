Need a bite to eat? Some businesses will keep their doors open during the winter storm

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — While most people stay home during snow storms, there are some who still have to work. Some restaurants stay open to cater to the people out on the roads.

Habaneros Mexican Grill stayed open through the storm Sunday, January 16, 2022. A lot of other businesses were closed for the weekend, creating some foot traffic for the business.

“There is a lot of places closing so like for those people who don’t cook and like making food, they can come over here and eat. Get some tacos or burritos,” Alondra Lopez, a worker at Habaneros Mexican Grill, said.

If weather conditions get too bad, the restaurant will make the decision to close a few hours early.