‘Never Have I Ever’: Riley and Casey go camping

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — 59News is continuing its Never Have I Ever series, and 59News Anchor Riley Phillips and Casey Gentile decided to go camping.

Casey had never been camping before and Riley had never camped in a tent. They loaded up the car and set up camp at Bluestone State Park in Summers County. Stormtracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells was a tremendous help and gave them all of their gear, including a tent (without the instructions, though).

It took the pair less than 30 minutes to set up their tent. They started their own fire and cooked dinner. They even got a visit from an unexpected visitor.

Riley and Casey survived the night, and they are now ready for their next adventure!