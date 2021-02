PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A new administrator is named at the Mercer County Health Department. Roger Topping is taking over the job.

Topping was a member of the Mercer County Board of Health for two years. He has more than 40 years of administration experience, with many of those years in healthcare administration.

The Interim Administrator, Brenda Donithan, will stay at the department as the right hand to Topping.

Topping said he is excited to jump in and keep Mercer County healthy.