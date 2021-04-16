New aerial park to open at ACE Adventure Resort

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — For any thrill seekers out there, you have a new way to get your fill at a local park! ACE Adventure Resort now offers an outdoor aerial park.

This is the first aerial park at the resort. It is self guided, but you will receive all of your instructions before hitting the course. Each level of the course is broken up so everyone can enjoy.

“I think that this aerial park is going to be a great course to challenge themselves, maybe get over a little fear of heights, and take their physical level to the next length,” Samantha Hood, the Adventure Operation Managers at ACE said.

Haynes Mansfield is the Marketing Director for ACE.

“It is a different adventure they can add on to their day, maybe this one is more their speed because it is above ground instead of in the water,” Mansfield said.



Children five and older can take part in the fun. The park officially opens May 6, 2021.