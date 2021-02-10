New aerial yoga studio opens in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — For people who love to find a fun way to workout, a new aerial yoga studio opened in Beaver.

The Kfit located in the school of Harmony hosted its grand opening on February 10, 2021 . Katelyne Fry is the owner of Kfit. She said this is the first Aerial Yoga Studio in southern West Virginia.

Fry also said she opened up the studio to give people a fun way to workout.

“I love to bring this opportunity to southern West Virginia and I did see a need for it. And I am just so happy that people are excited to try it out and a lot of people are intimidated, but just try it out,” Fry said.

The silk they use holds up to 400 pounds. Each strip is six feet apart, and workers disinfect the strips often. Fry said the next two weeks are booked. For more information on tickets, visit our website.