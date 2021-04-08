New and improved fire station unveiled in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Two years of planning, community donations, and old fashioned hard work have turned Station 3 into a safe and clean place for Bluefield firefighters.



Fire Chief Chad Bailey, who splits his time between Princeton Fire and Bluefield, said this has been a long time coming. Built in the 70s, Station 3 fell into disrepair to the point of being shut down by the City.

“This place is very nice. Now the guys have a nice, comfortable, safe place to sleep. They don’t have to worry about black mold, or leaking or anything like that. It’s almost as good as home and as much time as they spend at the fire station, 24 hours a day, sometimes 48 hours it’s good to be in a place where you’ve got a good bed and it’s just like home or even better than home in some cases,” said Chief Bailey.

City Manager Dane Rideout, said with the help from donations, the revamping of Station 3 is now reality. $100,000 dollars went into the remodel, but the location of Station 3, Chief Bailey said is what really is going to make a difference for the city

“It makes us closer. Our response times go from six or 7 minutes down to 2 or 3 minutes. And that’s what it’s all about. It’s for the public, to save the public, to help the public. Because if the fire department is responding, chances are somebody is having the worst day of their life so we want to be here, we want to be well rested and we want to help them anyway we can,” said Chief Bailey.