BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Discussions circling around building a new animal shelter in Raleigh County are underway.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said he turned to the Raleigh County Commission for help dealing with the animal overpopulation problems in Raleigh County.

The Humane Society of Raleigh County is currently open in Beckley, but Mayor Rob Rappold said they don’t have enough space to take in all of the animals picked up by Animal Control.

“We’re looking very seriously at the possibility of a stand alone animal shelter which would be able to accept those vicious animals, problem animals, that the animal control people pick up on a daily basis,” Rappold told 59News.

Humane Society of Raleigh County Executive Director Brett Kees, said he thinks instituting and enforcing spay and neuter laws would be a more effective way to control the county’s animal population rather than building a new shelter.