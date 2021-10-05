New Arthur exhibit promotes literacy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If your child at home is a fan of Arthur, you might want to make a trip to the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia.

Arthur’s World is a new interactive exhibit on loan from the Boston Children’s Museum.

The exhibit features interactive role-playing scenarios ranging from Mr. Ratburn’s Classroom to a camping tent and green screen. The Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley, Leslie Baker, said she hopes children can learn from the exhibit.

“It was really something that we wanted to get behind, a cultural icon that has a really positive attitude toward the world and about school and his family,” Leslie Baker said. “So it was something, not only the educational value of it but the character building part of it as well.”

If you and your family are interested in spending some time with Arthur and his friends, the exhibit will be open until the end of the year.