New bar and grill coming to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Community members in Princeton can expect a new family-friendly bar and grill soon. Sauced and Loaded is coming to the former location of the Long John Silvers on Stafford Drive.

Business owner Matthew Friedman told 59News they are remodeling the entire building. After experiencing flooding at that location, Friedman said they are building higher and have not seen standing water in nearly six months.

Friedman said they are going to be specializing in sauces.

“We’re going to be specializing in wings, ribs,” Friedman said. “We’re going to offer 15 different sauces for wings, ribs, and chicken tenders. Pretty much, if you can sauce it, we’ll have it.”

Friedman said they hope to open sometime between Christmas and Valentine’s Day.