New basketball head coach named at Bluefield State College

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A new era for Bluefield State Basketball, from a West Virginia native. The team is welcoming a new coach and he boasts an impressive record.

Coach Devin Hoehn will take over for the Big Blue. He said this new era of basketball will look completely different than what we are used to seeing.

“It’s extremely exciting. I’m ready, I’m ready to start this thing off and start a new era. And ready to have this going, it’s going to be different. I know there’s going to be bumps in the road but you know we’re going to get through them and turn this thing around,” said Coach Hoehn.



Coach Hoehn said he plans of hitting recruiting hard and bringing in as much home talent as he can to Bluefield State.