New bed and breakfast opens in Wyoming County

OCEANA, WV (WVNS)– If you’re looking to get away in the mountains of Southern West Virginia, a new business in Wyoming County is the spot for you!

A bed and breakfast is officially open in Oceana.

Guests can reserve any of the three suites on the upstairs floor or six additional rooms on the main floor. Owner Jima Dunigan opened the doors with a mission to attract tourism to the area.

She told 59 News she worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to get the place up and running.

“Well I want it to be inviting. I want it to have lots of people coming in and out. Of course I want the economy. I do have the economy of the town in mind,” Dunigan stated.

To make a reservation or learn more about accommodations, you can head over to their website.

