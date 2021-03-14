New Blessing Box built on Main Street in Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS)– If you are driving through the city of Ronceverte, you may notice a new addition. A new organization, West Virginia Helping Hands, teamed up with another local organization, Friends of Ronceverte, to build a Blessing Box in their community.

Tanya Hazelwood is the vice president of Friends of Ronceverte. She even painted the blessing box to bring joy and comfort through art to those who need it.

“There are a lot of people in Ronceverte that are homeless and struggling and so something like this can really be beneficial to them,” Hazelwood said.

Hazelwood said ever since this Blessing Box was put up in the city, many people are already taking advantage of it. She has seen people donating items or even taking something to eat.

“We have had so many people, that it is overwhelming, I actually had to tell people to hold off for a little bit because it was so full,” Hazelwood continued.

Hazelwood said anyone can donate food to the box, but there are some products preferred over others.

“Non-perishable canned foods, anything that won’t rot or go bad. We also have toiletries and toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoos soap, anything like that,” Hazelwood said.

You can find the blessing box on Main Street in Ronceverte. It is located across the street from Wild Child Artworks and next to the Ronceverte Police Department.