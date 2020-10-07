New branding project unveiled in Pineville

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Walking through Pineville, people might notice flags hanging throughout town. Christy Laxton, Executive Director of the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, said these flags showcase everything Pineville has to offer.

“It’s just been something that’s been good for the community and the county as a whole. Just to have that inspiration and hope and something new for the town to be proud of,” Laxton said.

These flags are possible thanks to a collaborative effort with the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority and a WVU Student group called BrandJRNY. Laxton said the funding for this project came from a grant.

Owner of Pineville Furniture, Jeff Halsey, said this project helps the local businesses. Halsey said Brand Jrny planned the project with an emphasis on attracting people to Pineville.

“Trying to bring people into our area, they emphasize a lot on trying to shop local. As a business owner in a small town, we certainly really appreciate that,” Halsey said.

Laxton said Pineville offers many different experiences for people, and so does the rest of Wyoming County. She said these flags showcase more than just places to eat or shop.

“Four-wheelers, the courthouse, some of our fishing.. Just some of the community aspects, they have cheerleaders and the football players. Just some of the things that are highlighted that bring out the exciting things and the fun factor of what our community has,” Laxton said.