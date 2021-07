BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A new business is now home in Tazewell County. Ax to Grind is one of three new businesses to open in downtown Bluefield.

This is Bluefield’s first axe throwing venue. It hosts competitive games and those wanting to play just for fun. But be sure to wear close toed shoes!

For more information on Ax to Grind, you can visit their Facebook page.