New business in White Sulphur Springs to host Job Fair

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Revitalization efforts are still underway in White Sulphur Springs and new opportunities are coming available for community members.

Cross Creek is a new development downtown that will be home to several new entities including a coffee shop, brewery, an event space, and so much more.

Clay Elkins is one of the co-founders and partners with Cross Creek Hospitality. He said with new businesses comes the need for employees.

“We’re real excited about all the job opportunities that we’re gonna be able to have,” Elkins said. “We figured out one of the best ways to do it is to have a job fair where you can come in and interview on the spot.”

Elkins said the idea is to hire locally. This way, revenue will be kept within the city of White Sulphur Springs.

“We absolutely want to keep it local. We want to make sure we’re putting people in the community to work,” Elkins said. “That’s part of a revitalization, that’s how the town gets back on their feet. When tourists come here to spend money, it ends up in their pockets.”

There are many positions available, including part-time and full-time.

“We’ve estimated we want to open up with 30 to 40 people working, but we think long-term, I could see 40 to 60 full time positions,” Elkins said.

Not only contributing to the revitalization of White Sulphur Springs, but further advancing the tourism industry in the state.

“We all know West Virginia is pushing hard on tourism and getting more people to move here,” Elkins said. “That’s one thing the pandemic has brought West Virginia is a spotlight on how great a place it is to live. When people want to move here or come vacation here, they need stuff to do.”

The job fair will be held at Road Hogs BBQ in White Sulphur Springs, weather permitting. On Monday, April 21, 2021, the job fair will run from Noon until 5 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.