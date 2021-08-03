New business in Wyoming County brings fun and safety to the river

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A new business opens in Wyoming County, just in time for summer activities. It is called Guyandotte River Kayak.

Opened by former West Virginia State Police Officer, Gregory Bishop, he wants something fun and safe for his home in Pineville. Guyandotte River Company offers shuttle rides and kayak rentals near the Pinnacle Creek Trailhead. Bishop said the opening of Guyandotte Kayak solves two problems.

“We can shuttle kayakers up with their own kayaks and we can put them in the river and then they’ll just float right down back here to my take out. But we’ve also found a need for additional recreational activities for some of the four wheelers that come in,” said Bishop.

Guyandotte opens Wednesday, August, 2021 at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. He said as a retired law enforcement officer, giving outdoor enthusiasts an option other than driving after consuming alcohol keeps things fun and safe.

If you are interested in renting a kayak or the shuttle, visit their website: https://www.guyandotteriverkayak.com/.