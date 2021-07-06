New CEO starts at Princeton Community Hospital

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County native Karen Bowling is now the face of Princeton Community Hospital as the new President and CEO.

Bowling said she has big plans for PCH and many goals she hopes to achieve.

“I’m looking forward to helping people. I’m a nurse by background so part of that mission that I have in my heart is to be able to give back and make a difference. That’s my plan, set strategic goals to try to move the needle of health and wellbeing of this part of the state,” said Bowling.

She said with the partnership with WVU Medicine, more avenues are opening up to change the face of healthcare and public health.

“How do you promote wellness? What kinds of things do we do to promote wellness? What kinds of things do we do as a healthcare organization that really tries to help people one, stay healthy and two, manage chronic diseases?” said Bowling.

She said a lot of work is already being done to ensure every person that comes into Princeton Community Hospital receives the best care.

“At the end of the day what people really want is care close to home and that is really what we will focus on, is how do we provide the best care possible, close to home,” said Bowling.

Bowling’s first day was Tuesday, July 6, 2021.