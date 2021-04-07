New changes implemented at the Fayette County Clerk’s Office

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The new Fayette County Clerk is making some changes to the office. You can now search property records at home with the online portal. The clerk’s office is also now accepting credit cards as a method of payment.

Clerk Michelle Holly said this is a way to bring the office into the 21st century.

“These were things that I wanted to bring to this office from the time I started to run for county clerk,” Holly said. “I felt like this office belongs to the people of Fayette County, this information belongs to you. So, to make it as easy as possible for you to access that information was really important to me.”

The clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

