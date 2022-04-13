BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley named a new Chief of Police and New Deputy Chief.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the City of Beckley met for their town council meeting. According to former Lt. Dave Allard, during that meeting council approved the appointment of Captain Dean Bailey as the new Police Chief. Bailey will take over for former Chief Lonnie Christian.

The Beckley Police Department also named a new Deputy Chief. Dave Allard will take over that position. He was formerly Chief of Detectives. As of right now, no one has been appointed for that position.