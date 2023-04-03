FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A new Civil War Trail sign is unveiled in Fayetteville.

The sign commemorates the first ever Jewish Passover Seder held in West Virginia back in 1862.

In April of that year, 21 Union soldiers serving under the command of Colonel Rutherford B Hayes, who would later become president, held Passover on a hill near where King and Rotan Streets meet today.

The Rutherford B Hayes Presidential Library and Museum in Ohio provided research materials so the sign’s story could be verified.

Army Command Sergeant Major Sam Yudkin, president of the Jewish American Military Historical Society, said Passover shares a unique parallel with the Civil War.

“Its also important because Passover is a holiday about being liberated from slavery and the Civil War was about liberating the slaves,” said Yudkin.

To be able to hold a proper Passover seder, specific food items are needed, many of which the Union soldiers found difficult to gather.

Yudkin said even today, he understands that difficulty.

“Being a Jewish service member, I’ve had to do the same thing where I’d be overseas in Korea or Kosovo and I’d have to resource the supplies to put on a Seder,” said Yudkin. “And trying to get matzah in Korea or Kosovo or any of these bitter herbs is it kind of relates back to this story 160 plus years ago here.”

Joseph Golden, the secretary of Temple Beth El in Beckley, said the sign represents more than just a Jewish story from the Civil War.

“This is a story of not just soldiers performing their military duty but they were people,” said Golden. “They came from various backgrounds and they often shared in their ethnic, racial and religious backgrounds.”

Of the more than 1400 signs which make up the Civil War Trail, this is the first sign honoring Jewish soldiers.

The sign is located right next to the Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville on Rotan Street.