PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A new business celebrated its grand opening in Princeton.

Wild Roots Coffeehouse held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony in the morning on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Members of the Princeton City Council were in attendance and a caricature artist drew free drawings of customers.

The coffeehouse also hosts an art gallery in its back, with artwork from local artists displayed.

We wish them the best of luck with their new business!