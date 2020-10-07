New community-wide clean-up campaign launches in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After being halted during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new community-wide clean up effort is starting up in Mercer County.

“Take Five” is the latest initiative by Keep Mercer Clean. Campaign leaders will drop off five orange bags to volunteers, and loan them a grabber to pick up litter. Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said it is a way to get outside during the pandemic, while making the community a better and cleaner place to live.

“It’s great to be outside, you can totally be away from other folks,” Puckett said. “It’s just a great way to give back to your community.”

The campaign will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 with two community clean up events, one in Bluewell starting at 9 a.m., and one in Matoaka starting at Noon. For more information on the campaign, visit Keep Mercer Clean Facebook.