New COVID-19 vaccine registration hotline created for those 65+ in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — There is a new COVID-19 vaccination hotline Greenbrier County residents can call to register their names on a waiting list. The hotline is only for those ages 65 and older.

Those who want to register themselves or a family member can call (304) 664-4147 to speak to a representative from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If no one is available, callers can leave a voicemail with the necessary information and someone will return your message.

The hotline created to help the Greenbrier Health Department will give them the ability to efficiently register people to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The Greenbrier Health Department is urging people not to email or directly call them because they are busy concentrating all resources on case investigation and other duties.