New Deputy Sheriff in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 a new deputy for the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department was sworn in. Seth Campbell Havens took the Oath of Office in front of Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer Dent.

Deputy Havens was previously an officer with the White Sulphur Springs Police Department.

“Seth has completed his State Police Academy training and upon the successful completion of the Sheriff’s Office Field Training Officer Program he will begin serving the citizens of Greenbrier County,” said Sheriff Bruce Sloan. “He is a much needed and welcome addition to our department and the county. We look forward to his service for the citizens of Greenbrier County and expect Seth to have a very rewarding career in law enforcement.”

Sloan added that deputy Havens is the fourth new deputy hired by the Sheriff’s Department in the past few weeks.