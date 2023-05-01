UNION, WV (WVNS) — The first person to graduate from a high school law enforcement class in Wyoming County was welcomed with open arms as he was sworn in as a new deputy.

Matthew Campbell, of Wyoming County, graduated from the Law and Public Safety course at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center.

On Monday, May 1, 2023, he was sworn in as the newest deputy with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. This oath makes him the first graduate of the program to move on to the law enforcement profession since the two year program was implemented in the fall of 2021.

My grandfather was the sheriff in this county and I grew up listening to his stories it just inspired me and it’s what I want to do. Matthew Campbell | New Wyoming County Deputy

Instructor and former Wyoming County Deputy Mike Johnson says Campbell has earned this spot.

Matthew has really come out of his shell, he was really shy when he started here. This is the first one I’ve put in the field, he’s worked his tail off and he’s earned it. Mike Johnson | Instructor, Law and Public Safety Class



Matthew Campbell is expected to go to the West Virginia State Police Academy in June of 2023