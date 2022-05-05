PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local bar celebrates its grand opening today in Princeton, but it’s not your typical bar.

Kylie Kakes Dessert Bar and Cafe offers up some sweet treats to the community. This business takes the place of Totally Glazed Donut which closed down a few months ago.

Owner Kylie Carpenter said she did not think opening a business in the Grassroots District would be something on her path.

“Actually I never wanted to have a bakery until this year. When I got the opportunity, I just knew it was exactly what I was meant to do,” Carpenter said.

If you want to take a trip to Kylie’s Kakes, you can find it on Mercer Street in Princeton.