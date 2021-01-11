New development under construction in White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Revitalization efforts are underway in White Sulphur Springs, but what exactly is being added to the city?

White Sulphur Springs will soon be home to several new businesses. These include a local brewery, a local coffee shop, and so much more. Clay Elkins is a partner with Cross Creek, a building currently under construction which will house these entities.

“White Sulphur is a tourist destination and when people come here, they need to have lots of different things to do,” Elkins said. “So, we’re trying to give them more reason to come here and more things to do.”

Elkins told 59News Cross Creek will even include a beer garden and a music event hall.

“Cross creek will have live music. You’ll be able to have a wedding rehearsal dinner, have a wedding, birthday parties. I even anticipate doing some indoor movies or outdoor movies.”

Located right on Main Street in White Sulphur Springs, Elkins said Cross Creek is expected to open in the Summer of 2021.

Ekins said just in that building alone, all of the additions are like pieces of a puzzle. They all add up to make the bigger picture. In this case, the picture is revitalizing White Sulphur Springs.