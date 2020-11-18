New Dollar General opens in Cool Ridge

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A new Dollar General opened in the Cool Ridge area of Raleigh County. It is located at 1697 Flat Top Road.

Normal hours of operation may be found online here or through the Dollar General app.

Dollar General stores are proud to provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others. With approximately 75 percent of the American population within five miles of a Dollar General, the company is committed to remaining open and in-stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option during these unprecedented times. Dollar General Public Relations

The store will employ approximately six to 10 people. Dollar General will also hire new full and part-time employees across its store, distribution, and private fleet networks.