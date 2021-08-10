New Dollar Tree opens in Daniels

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The folks in Daniels, WV have a new dollar store that recently opened on Ritter Drive next to the IGA.

Dollar Tree opened their doors to their newest 8,220 sq. ft. store on July 29th, 2021. Kayleigh Painter of Dollar Tree said, “Dollar Tree continues to grow, and we are proud to be part of the Daniels Community.”

The new Daniels store will offer Dollar Tree’s expanded Crafter’s square section with crafting supplies from glitter to poster boards, along with all the old favorites like home essentials, party supplies, and everything for your back to school needs. And of course, as the name suggests, all for just one-dollar.

This location is currently hiring and will typically employ 12-20 people for a store this size. Applicants can apply in person or online at the company’s website. Store hours for this location are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.