BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Art Center reopened Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 with new and exciting exhibits. One of them features members who are a part of the Beckley Art Center.

Robby Moore is the center’s executive director.

“This is a way for us… to really help them and their small businesses, and to really feature the work they want us to share with the community,” Moore said.

People can also buy any of the creations on display in the center. The exhibit is up until March 13.