FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia always offers something new this year when it comes to food.

This year the new fair food contest features everything from sweet to salt; buffalo chicken bombz, deep-fried reuben fritters, blueberry dark chocolate ice cream, and cinnamon toast crunch funnel cakes just to name a few. The one thing really catching people’s attention is the pickled lemonade at Millers. It is exactly what it sounds like, pickle juice and lemonade mixed together.

“We try to introduce a new product here every year because I have several stands here. This is the best response we have ever gotten from anything. People think I am crazy. They are on my Facebook you are crazy what is gong on with this but it is a divine product,” Greg Miller the Owner of Miller Food Concession said.

You can vote on your favorite fair food on the