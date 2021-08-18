NEW FAIR FOOD: Eating your fruits and veggies

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — You can still get a serving of fruits and veggies while trying some items on the New Fair Food Contest.

One of the items is the Chocolate Covered Apple Bites by the Apples and Cream stand. Crisp apples are covered with warm, gooey chocolate sauce and whipped cream. People can also choose between m&ms, reese’s pieces, and even pecans!

Sydnee Miller and her mom worked at this stand for the last 17 years. They wanted to come up with something unique for people to try.

“We wanted to give them another option that’s kind of like a candied apple, so we were like fancy chocolate with fancy toppings and just a similar product to that,” Miller said.

One of the veggie options you can try is buffalo cauliflower bites. The latest creation is served at G3 Concessions.

The owner, Trey Miller is an Agriculture Business Management major at NC State. He said he is using his major to find new combinations of food people will enjoy with minimal waste.

“I hate seeing items being wasted, especially food. I ran a couple of polls and got some feedback for people. Everybody loved buffalo cauliflower,” Miller said.

To vote for your favorite, head over to the State Fair of West Virginia Facebook Page.