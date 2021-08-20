NEW FAIR FOOD: Egg rolls from China Palace 2

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Friday, August 20, 2021 marks the last day of the New Fair Food Contest, and the last item on the list is Egg Rolls from China Palace 2.

Eunice Wang owns China Palace 2. This was her first time operating at the State Fair of West Virginia and she said business has been great. The egg rolls are crispy and filled with delicious cabbage and pork.

“This is my first time at the fair and I don’t know what customers want, so this is more like testing the market,” Wang explained.

People can find China Palace 2 across from the Grandstand. Make sure to vote in the New Fair Food Contest on Facebook.