NEW FAIR FOOD: Egg rolls from China Palace 2

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Friday, August 20, 2021 marks the last day of the New Fair Food Contest, and the last item on the list is Egg Rolls from China Palace 2.

Eunice Wang owns China Palace 2. This was her first time operating at the State Fair of West Virginia and she said business has been great. The egg rolls are crispy and filled with delicious cabbage and pork.

“This is my first time at the fair and I don’t know what customers want, so this is more like testing the market,” Wang explained.

People can find China Palace 2 across from the Grandstand. Make sure to vote in the New Fair Food Contest on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Grandstand Concerts at the State Fair of WV

Click the seating chart for tickets and information