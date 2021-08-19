NEW FAIR FOOD: Street tacos and pumpkin ice cream keep fairgoers coming back for more

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — If you are still heading to the State Fair of West Virginia and not sure what to eat, there are a few good options from the annual New Fair Food Contest.

Carne Asada Street Tacos are a new item on the menu at Gussie’s. The street tacos are made with pork, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese and drizzled with sour cream.

One of the cooks for the stand, Jesse Caro, comes from Ohio to help the family friends that own the business. Caro said he loves cooking, so he’s happy to bring his skill to the people visiting the fair.

“I’m so glad the tacos have been well received. We’ve had a lot of repeat customers, it’s been really good,” Caro said.

You can not forget about dessert at the fair! To satisfy that sweet tooth, there is one staple stand that continues to serve customers with a smile since the 1950’s. You know it when you see it, Trudy’s Ice Cream stand. The business first began as a truck on the fairgrounds in 1953.The stand opened later in 1984.The family tradition of making homemade ice cream and waffle cones continues to this day.

They entered one of the brand new flavors into the new fair food contest .It is made for all of you who love pumpkin!

“Our pumpkin pecan ice cream, oh my gosh it’s so good! I keep running out,” Owner of Trudy’s Steve Hlay said.

To vote for your favorite food in the fair food contest, visit the State Fair’s Facebook Page.