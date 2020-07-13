New Farmer’s Market opening in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — There will be a new place to get fresh fruit and vegetables in Hinton. A new farmer’s market is opening on Stokes Drive, across the street from the Go-Mart.

The building originally housed a video lottery parlor, but it closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Melissa Knoel, the owner, said they took the opportunity to open a new business and help provide fresh food for the town at the same time.

“With the restrictions with the COVID-19 virus, we just couldn’t have, we’re limited by how many people we can have in here. We just felt it wasn’t profitable as a bar or as a video lottery, so we decided to do this instead,”Knoel explained.

Opening day is Thursday, July 16, 2020. The market will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.