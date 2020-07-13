New Farmer’s Market opening in Hinton

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — There will be a new place to get fresh fruit and vegetables in Hinton. A new farmer’s market is opening on Stokes Drive, across the street from the Go-Mart.

The building originally housed a video lottery parlor, but it closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Melissa Knoel, the owner, said they took the opportunity to open a new business and help provide fresh food for the town at the same time.

“With the restrictions with the COVID-19 virus, we just couldn’t have, we’re limited by how many people we can have in here. We just felt it wasn’t profitable as a bar or as a video lottery, so we decided to do this instead,”Knoel explained.

Opening day is Thursday, July 16, 2020. The market will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News