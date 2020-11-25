New Fayette County prosecutor takes over in December

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A new prosecutor will be taking over in Fayette County next month. Anthony Ciliberti will be taking the position of current prosecutor Jeffery Mauzy.

Mauzy resigned just a few weeks ago to take another position in a different county. Ciliberti told 59News he wants to crack down on the domestic violence, and the drug problem in the county.

“Obviously we are facing a significant drug problem in this county and that is something that I plan on being a little more aggressive on,” Ciliberti said.

Ciliberti will be taking over December 1st of this year. His official term starts on January 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News