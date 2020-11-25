New Fayette County prosecutor takes over in December

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A new prosecutor will be taking over in Fayette County next month. Anthony Ciliberti will be taking the position of current prosecutor Jeffery Mauzy.

Mauzy resigned just a few weeks ago to take another position in a different county. Ciliberti told 59News he wants to crack down on the domestic violence, and the drug problem in the county.

“Obviously we are facing a significant drug problem in this county and that is something that I plan on being a little more aggressive on,” Ciliberti said.



Ciliberti will be taking over December 1st of this year. His official term starts on January 1, 2021.